Preview: Oregon State at Colorado

Oregon State’s offense is ailing, but Saturday’sgame at Colorado might prove to be the perfect tonic. In last week’s 35-10 lossto USC, the Beavers were limited to 181 yards of offense – their lowestsingle-game total in nearly seven seasons – as they faltered in their Pac-12opener and first real test of the season. Senior quarterback Sean Mannion was15-of-23 in the contest, throwing for a career-low 123 yards and a pair ofinterceptions.“It’s not just throwing it, it’s the whole passing game we‘vegot to kind of detail out and do better with,” Oregon State coach Mike Rileysaid on Tuesday’s Pac-12 coaches’ conference call. “So it’s just a matter ofgetting back to business, (and) Sean is a great leader in a situation likethis.” The Buffaloes, coming off a crushing 59-56 double-overtime loss a weekago at California, are allowing 35.6 points per game and surrendered 414passing yards and an Oregon State-record six passing TDs to Mannion in a 44-17road loss last season.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Oregon State-6.5

ABOUT OREGON STATE (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12): Beforefalling to USC, the Beavers had beaten Portland State (29-14), Hawaii (38-30)and San Diego State (28-7). Wide receiver Victor Bolden suffered a dislocatedpinkie finger in the win over San Diego State and will likely have to wait anotherweek to get back on the field, but fellow wideout Rahmel Dockery is expectedback Saturday after sitting out the USC game with a hip pointer. Meanwhile,Oregon State has a special weapon in its kickoff-return unit which leads theFBS ranks with an average of 32.5 yards per return after Ryan Murphy’s 97-yard runbackprovided the Beavers with their only touchdown against USC.

ABOUT COLORADO (2-3, 0-2): The Buffs nearly hadtheir third win in the last four games last Saturday at Cal but couldn’t holdon to regulation leads of 21-7, 28-14 and 42-35 and were turned back on fourthdown at the Bears’ 1-yard line going for the winning TD in the second overtime.Quarterback Sefo Liufau set school single-game records with 46 completions (in67 attempts) and seven touchdown passes in the loss and has thrown for two ormore TDs in a Colorado-record eight straight games. Liufau’s favorite target iswide receiver Nelson Spruce, who tied a Pac-12 record with 19 receptionsagainst Cal, and leads the FBS in receptions (56) and receiving touchdowns(10).

EXTRA POINTS

1. After its win last season in Corvallis, OregonState holds a 4-2 lead in the all-time series with Colorado but has not playedin Boulder since a 28-21 loss in 1988.

2. Colorado is 4-25 in Pac-12 play since joiningthe conference in 2011 and has been outscored by an average of 44.1-20 in those29 contests.

3. Mannion ranks third on the Pac-12 careerpassing yards list with 11,462 and needs 357 to pass second-place Carson Palmer of USC and 866 to supplant Matt Barkley (USC) as the conference’s all-time leader.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 31, Colorado 27