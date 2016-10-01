Preview: Oregon State at Colorado

Colorado will be out tofollow up on one of the biggest wins in the program’s recent history when it hostsOregon State on Saturday. The Buffaloes entered last week’s game at Oregon asthree-touchdown underdogs and backup quarterback Steven Montez under center butcame away with an eye-opening 41-38 win in Eugene.

Colorado led for most of the contest and turnedback a last-minute Ducks rally with cornerback’s Ahkello Witherspoon’s end-zoneinterception of a Dakota Prukop’s pass. “In their minds and in their hearts it is a signature statement tothem that we can stand toe-to-toe with heavyweight programs,” Colorado coachMike MacIntyre said of his team at his weekly Tuesday news conference. “We needto be a heavyweight again. We used to be a welterweight, (and) I think westepped up to at least being able to spar with the heavyweights.” Oregon State,meanwhile, will be playing its Pac-12 opener after completing a 1-2 nonconferenceslate which concluded with last Saturday’s 38-24 home loss to Boise State. “There(are) no more attaboys,” Beavers coach Gary Andersen said at his Monday newsconference. “All those things, quite frankly, wear me out. ... And I hope itwears the kids out because I’m not going to talk to them about that stuffanymore. If they don’t do that, then we’re not making strides.”

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Colorado-18.5

ABOUT OREGON STATE (1-2): The Beavers have lost11 of their last 12 games overall and bring an 11-game Pac-12 losing streakinto Saturday’s contest. Freshman quarterback Connor Blount played the secondhalf against Boise State after ineffective starter Darell Garretson left with aleg injury and led Oregon State to 17 of its 24 points, but Garretson appearson track to start Saturday after taking first-team reps in practice earlier thisweek. Senior safety Devin Chappell had 11 tackles, a sack and two forcedfumbles against the Broncos, but the Beavers are looking for a better defensiveeffort after surrendering 512 total yards, including 274 on the ground.

ABOUT COLORADO (3-1): With senior starting QBSefo Liufau sidelined with an ankle injury suffered the previous week againstMichigan, the redshirt freshman Montez threw for 333 yards and three touchdownsand rushed for 135 yards and another score in his first career start to earnPac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors. MacIntyre said Tuesday that Liufau,the school’s all-time leading passer, “isn’t completely well right now,” andColorado isn’t about to rush things with Montez coming off the first 300-yardpassing game/100-rushing game in the program’s history. The Buffaloes’ defense,led by senior linebacker Kenneth Olugbode (7 tackles per game) and aplay-making secondary, leads the conference in total (306.5 yards per game) andpassing (163 yards) defense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon State has won two of three Pac-12meetings since Colorado joined the conference in 2011, but the Buffaloes edgedthe Beavers 17-13 last season in Corvallis.

2. Oregon State has dropped nine straight roadgames since a 36-31 win in Boulder in 2014.

3. Whomever plays quarterback for Colorado willhave a talented trio of wideouts to throw to in Devin Ross, Bryce Bobo and ShayFields, who have combined for 52 receptions, 874 yards and eight TD grabs sofar.

PREDICTION: Colorado 44, Oregon State 23