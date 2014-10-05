(Updated: REMOVES “Tight end” from beginning of second graph in graph 2 CORRECTS Liufau’s attempt total and ADDS “II” after Adkins’ name in graph 3 CORRECTS Colorado yard line following Alexander’s interception in graph 5 CHANGES “John” to “Addison” in front of Gilliam in first note of GAME NOTEBOOK)

Oregon State 36, Colorado 31: Terron Ward rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns as the Beavers bounced back from their first loss to beat the host Buffaloes.

Sean Mannion, who threw for a career-low 123 yards and a pair of interceptions in last week’s 35-10 loss to USC, was 27-of-37 for 278 yards and a touchdown for Oregon State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12). Caleb Smith led the Beavers with 67 yards on four receptions, while Storm Woods ran for 69 yards and a TD on 12 carries as Oregon State notched its first win in Boulder since 1964.

Sefo Liufau was 32-of-49 for 308 yards and two touchdowns for Colorado (2-4, 0-3), which is 2-13 in Pac-12 home games since joining the conference in 2011. Tyler McCulloch caught four passes for 76 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Michael Adkins II and Tony Jones each had scoring runs.

Ward’s second scoring run put Oregon State ahead 36-24 with 5:09 to play, but Liufau connected with McCulloch from 17 yards out and then got the ball back with 2:08 remaining following a short Oregon State punt to its own 44-yard line. But the Beavers’ defense stiffened and pressured Liufau into a fourth-down incompletion to seal the win.

Oregon State built an early lead on Ward’s 4-yard run with 8:05 left in the first quarter and took advantage of linebacker D.J. Alexander’s interception and return to the Colorado 8 to pull ahead 14-0 on Woods’ 4 yard run less than 2 minutes later. Liufau and the Buffs, however, put together 75-yard TD drives on three of their next four possessions – sandwiched around a pair of Trevor Romaine field goals – to take a 21-20 lead into the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Colorado played without leading rusher Christian Powell (concussion) and saw LB Addison Gilliam, its leading tackler, depart in the third quarter with a probable concussion. … Oregon State WR Victor Bolden, who sat out the USC game with a dislocated pinkie finger, returned to action and finished with six catches for 38 yards … The Beavers haven’t lost back-to-back Pac-12 road games since the end of the 2003 season when it fell to USC and Oregon.