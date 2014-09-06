Preview: Oregon State at Hawaii

Oregon State looks to rebound from a shaky opener when it visits Hawaii on Saturday. The Beavers were more than a four-touchdown favorite over FCS foe Portland State, but trailed at the half and needed a stellar defensive effort in the second half to stave off the upset. Sean Mannion was the focal point of the offense for the Beavers, throwing for 328 yards and running for a touchdown in the sloppy victory.

Hawaii just missed a chance to record a marquee win, losing 17-16 against then-No. 25 Washington last week. The Rainbow Warriors, whose school leaders have hinted that the university may drop the football program in the future due to budget concerns, took a 10-0 lead and got a great defensive effort in the second half, but could not seal the deal. It was more frustration for Hawaii, which has won just three of its last 22 contests.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports. LINE: Oregon State -10.5

ABOUT OREGON STATE (1-0): The Beavers have won three straight in the series, including last season when they posted a 33-14 decision at home. Mannion carved up the Warriors, passing for 372 yards and four touchdowns as Oregon State blanked Hawaii 19-0 in the second half. Second-half adjustments have been crucial for the Beavers, who limited Portland State to just 40 yards after the break last week and turned the Vikings over five times overall.

ABOUT HAWAII (0-1): Joey Iosefa, who missed much of last season due to injury, rushed for 143 yards on 30 carries against Washington. Hawaii also got a fine passing performance from Ikaika Woolsey (23-for-42, 207 yards) but missed a 40-yard field goal at the end of the first half that could have made the difference. The Warriors shut out the Huskies after the break, forcing eight straight punts and limiting them to 119 yards of offense, most of which came on the final clock-killing drive.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon State piled up 504 yards in the opener but was ineffective in the red zone, settling for five Garrett Owens field goals, the longest of which was 31 yards.

2. The Beavers shut out the Warriors in the second half of last year’s contest.

3. Hawaii is 5-9 against Pac-12 teams since 2005.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 30, Hawaii 17