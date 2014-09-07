(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of “Hadden” in graph 4)

Oregon State 38, Hawaii 30: Sean Mannion threw three touchdown passes and the visiting Beavers used a big first half to hold off the Rainbow Warriors.

Oregon State (2-0) got 124 yards on the ground from Terron Ward on 15 carries and Mannion connected on 26-of-37 passes for 300 yards. Ward gained 90 yards and had touchdown runs of 2 and 32 yards in the first half as the Beavers raced out to a 31-7 lead before the break.

Mannion hit Vincent Bolden from 8 yards out to increase the lead to 38-7 early in the third quarter before the Rainbow Warriors (0-2) rallied. Hawaii’s Joey Iosefa, who scored three touchdowns, scored on back-to-back possessions to trim the deficit to 38-20 early in the fourth quarter.

Hawaii recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Tyler Hadden booted a 33-yard field to make it 38-23. Ikaika Woolsey scored on a quarterback sneak from two yards out to make it 38-30 with 1:35 left but the Rainbow Warriors could not recover the onside kick and Oregon State ran out the clock.

Woolsey was 20-of-50 passing for 236 yards for Hawaii, which nearly upset then-No. 25 Washington with a stout defensive performance a week ago. The Warriors scored their lone touchdown in the first half, a 2-yard run by Iosefa, following an Oregon State turnover.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hawaii starting linebacker Jerrol Garcia-Williams suffered a leg injury in the first quarter and spent the second half on the sidelines on crutches. ...The Rainbow Warriors opened the game with a 59-yard drive into Oregon State territory but the possession ended on a Iosefa fumble. ...Iosefa was injured after catching a pass with 5:12 to play and did not return.