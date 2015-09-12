Preview: Oregon State at Michigan

The Jim Harbaugh era got off to a rough start in Week 1, but Michigan fans are still excited to welcome back their former quarterback. Harbaugh will make his home debut as head coach when the Wolverines host Oregon State on Saturday.

Michigan kept everyone in the dark about its starting quarterback decision prior to the opener before giving Jake Rudock the call at Utah, and the Iowa transfer struggled at times with two touchdown passes and three interceptions. “We all trust Jake and expect that to build and be more and better each week,” Harbaugh told reporters. “He’s earned that from coaches and his teammates.” The Beavers are breaking in their own new coach/quarterback combination and began with a 26-7 win over Weber State but are prepared for a different test against the Wolverines. “It’s a great challenge, but it’s also fun to get ready for a team like (Michigan), because again, you will walk out of this game understanding how physical of a football player or a football team you are,” Oregon State coach Gary Andersen told reporters.

TV: Noon ET, ABC. LINE: Michigan -16.5

ABOUT OREGON STATE (1-0): The Beavers handed the starting quarterback job to freshman Seth Collins and watched as his range of skills opened up options for the offense. The San Diego native threw for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran for 152 yards on 17 carries but is still expected to give some offensive series away to fellow freshman Marcus McMaryion. “(Collins will) take the first snap and, at this point, it’s scheduled for him to get the majority of the snaps,” Andersen told reporters. “But we have to continue to prepare ourselves as a football team to play the whole year, and giving Marcus an opportunity to prepare knowing that he has a really, really good opportunity to get into that football game and play is important at this point.”

ABOUT MICHIGAN (0-1): There is no more confusion at quarterback for the Wolverines, who have Rudock listed solidly atop the depth chart heading into Week 2. Rudock could use some help from the running game, which managed 76 yards on 29 carries in Utah and is hoping to have Drake Johnson, who is trying to come back from ACL surgery, in the rotation this week. ”(We‘re) cautiously feeling pretty good with where (Johnson’s at) right now,“ Harbaugh told reporters. ”We’ll see what happens during the week.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Wolverines have lost eight of their last nine games against Pac-12 teams.

2. Oregon State RB Storm Barrs-Woods needs 43 receiving yards to become the second player in school history to record at least 2,000 yards rushing and 1.000 receiving (Jacquizz Rodgers).

3. Michigan is 112-18-3 all-time in home openers.

PREDICTION: Michigan 28, Oregon State 24