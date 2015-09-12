Michigan 35, Oregon State 7

Junior running back De‘Veon Smith recorded career highs with 127 yards and three touchdowns to lead Michigan to a 35-7 victory over Oregon State on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The win gave Jim Harbaugh his first coaching victory at his alma mater.

Quarterback Jake Rudock was 18 of 26 for 180 yards as the Wolverines (1-1) improved to 113-18-3 all-time in home openers after the first meeting with the Beavers since a 31-12 victory in 1986 when Harbaugh threw two touchdown passes. Michigan held Oregon State to 4 yards in the second half while winning the time possession battle 22:26 to 7:34, and took advantage of a botched punt attempt late in the first half to swing momentum in its favor for good.

Freshman quarterback Seth Collins was nine of 16 for 79 yards and a touchdown for the Beavers (1-1), who finished with 138 total yards. Oregon State leading rusher Storm Barrs-Woods did not play in the first half for an undisclosed reason and finished with 13 yards on three carries.

It appeared Beavers punter Nick Porebski had pinned the Wolverines at their own 2-yard line with 1:19 left in the first half, but the play was called back because of an illegal formation. Oregon State tried to punt again, but the ensuing snap sailed over Porebski’s head and Michigan took over at the Beavers’ 3. Three plays later, Smith burst into the end zone from the 1 with 12 seconds left to make it 17-7 at the break.

The Beavers needed seven plays and 1:59 to cover 79 yards and score on the game’s opening possession when Collins found wide receiver Hunter Jarmon in the back corner of the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown. Smith capped a 12-play, 63-yard march with a 1-yard TD run to give Michigan a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. Smith kept the drive alive with a 20-yard reception on fourth-and-5 from the Oregon State 28.

Smith’s third touchdown -- an 8-yard run -- and ensuing two-point conversion reception made it 28-7 with 14:18 remaining. Running back Derrick Green added a 2-yard touchdown with 3:19 to play as the Wolverines cruised to only their second win over a Pac-12 opponent in the last 10 games.