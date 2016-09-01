Preview: Oregon State at Minnesota

Gary Andersen had Minnesota's number during his short run as a coach in the Big Ten, but his first foray against his former conference turned out just as poorly as his first year on the Oregon State sidelines. The second-year coach will attempt to keep the Beavers from matching their longest losing streak since 1995 on Thursday when they visit Minnesota.

The 2012 WAC Coach of the Year (Utah State) went 20-7 at Wisconsin from 2013-14 before surprisingly bolting for Oregon State late in his second season at the helm, but not before he guided the Badgers to a pair of wins over Minnesota. The Beavers were routed 35-7 at Michigan early last season as Andersen faced a Big Ten foe for the first time since leaving Madison, and blowouts became a common theme in Pac-12 play as they dropped all nine of their league games by an average of 24.6 points. The Golden Gophers have plenty of work of their own to do in the Big Ten West after losing six of their eight conference games prior to a win over Central Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl. Minnesota is looking forward to its first full season under coach Tracy Claeys, who went 2-4 as the interim coach after former coach Jerry Kill resigned due to health issues midway through the 2015 campaign.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Minnesota -13.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (2015: 2-10): Most of the Beavers' hopes for more success this season falls on the right arm of transfer quarterback Darell Garretson, who was recruited by Andersen when he was at Utah State and followed him to Corvallis after redshirting last season. One of the deepest groups on the team appears to be at wide receiver, which includes 6-5 junior Jordan Villamin (43 catches for 660 yards and five touchdowns in 2015) and versatile sophomore Paul Lucas, who is listed at four different positions on Oregon State's fall depth chart. The Beavers hope nose tackle Elu Aydon - a Wisconsin transfer - can help improve the Pac-12's worst rush defense, which surrendered at least 271 yards on the ground six times during its season-ending losing streak.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (2015: 6-7): Claeys turned to former Louisiana-Lafayette play-caller Jay Johnson to add some juice and unpredictability to an offense that finished no better than 103rd in FBS in five seasons under ex-offensive coordinator Matt Limegrover. Johnson is expected to lean on sophomore running backs Shannon Brooks and Rodney Smith after they combined for 1,379 rushing yards and nine touchdowns last year, although the former is doubtful for Thursday with a broken foot suffered in mid-August. Senior quarterback Mitch Leidner lost top target KJ Maye (73 catches in 2015) but is finally healthy after undergoing offseason surgery to correct a series of foot problems that have plagued him the past two seasons.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Leidner's 23 rushing touchdowns ranks second in school history for a quarterback, two behind Reggie Foggie (1984-87).

2. Oregon State tallied a Pac 12-worst 17 sacks in 2015 - tied for 106th in the country. No Beaver registered more than two.

3. The Gophers lost nine of their top 13 tacklers from a season ago from the nation's 24th-ranked total defense.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 27, Oregon State 17