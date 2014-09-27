Preview: Oregon State at USC

USC hopes to solve some serious defensive issues when it hosts Oregon State on Saturday in a Pac-12 game. The No. 22 Trojans were gashed for 452 yards rushing in their last outing, a shocking 37-31 loss at Boston College. USC entered the game more than a two-touchdown favorite and flying high after a win at Stanford, but could not slow down the Eagles - allowing more yards on the ground than it had in any game over the past 10 seasons.

Oregon State has parlayed a soft schedule into a 3-0 start as it begins conference play. Paced by quarterback Sean Mannion, who is third all-time in Pac-12 passing yards, the Beavers earned consideration in this week’s Top 25 poll with 20 votes. But Oregon State will have to buck a long trend if it is to pull off the upset, having lost 22 consecutive road games in this series since a 14-0 victory in 1960.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: USC -9.5

ABOUT OREGON STATE (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12): With his former star wideout Brandin Cooks in the NFL, Mannion has started a bit slowly this season with just four touchdown passes and two interceptions. But the Beavers are running the ball more effectively and averaging 31.7 points. Terron Ward and Storm Woods have each rushed for 212 yards and Ward was superb in a win at Hawaii a few weeks ago, galloping for 124 yards on 15 carries.

ABOUT USC (2-1, 1-0): While defense, especially stopping the run outside the tackles became a major concern in their last outing, coach Steve Sarkisian is delighted about the play of quarterback Cody Kessler. Mired in a battle for the starting job in the preseason, Kessler threw four touchdown passes against the Eagles, bringing his season total to eight with no interceptions. And Sarkisian knows the Trojans can put the non-conference loss quickly in their rear-view mirror: “The goal, obviously, of being Pac-12 champs is very alive for us.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. The home team has won five of the last six in the series, but USC won at Oregon State 31-14 last season.

2. USC rushed for 20 yards against Boston College.

3. Mannion needs 989 yards to become the conference’s all-time leader.

PREDICTION: USC 27, Oregon State 18