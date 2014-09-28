No. 22 USC 35, Oregon State 10: Cody Kessler threw a pair of touchdown passes, including a Hail Mary on the final play of the first half, as the Trojans continued their dominance over the visiting Beavers in a Pac-12 Conference game.

USC, gashed for 452 yards rushing in a loss to Boston College in their last outing, held Oregon State to just 58 yards on the ground and Kessler, who has yet to throw an interception this season, completed 24-of-32 passes for 261 yards. Javorius Allen went over the century mark rushing for the seventh time in his career by gaining 115 yards on 20 carries and Justin Davis added 82 yards on the ground for the Trojans (3-1, 2-0 Pac-12).

USC’s defense also battered and frustrated Oregon State quarterback Sean Mannion, who is nearing the conference’s career passing mark. Mannion, who was sacked twice and intercepting twice, finished 15-for-32 for 123 yards as the Beavers (3-1, 0-1) dropped their 23rd straight game at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

USC took a 21-10 lead in the break as Kessler fired touchdown passes of 16 yards to Davis and a back-breaking 48-yarder to Darreus Rogers on the final play of the half. The Trojans opened the scoring when Su‘a Cravens returned a Mannion interception 31 yards for a touchdown but Oregon State tied the game when Ryan Murphy returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a score.

After a scoreless third quarter, Allen and Davis rushed for touchdowns in the fourth. Mannion was relieved soon after by Luke Del Rio, who didn’t complete a pass in three attempts as Oregon State converted just 1-of-10 third down tries.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Beavers played without leading receiver Victor Bolden due to a finger injury. ...Oregon State is 2-11 when Mannion is picked off more than once. ...The Trojans were assessed 14 penalties for 124 yards while the Beavers committed 13 infractions for 107 yards.