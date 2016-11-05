Preview: Oregon State at Stanford

Christian McCaffrey isn’t going to win this season's Heisman Trophy, but the star running back still can help Stanford become bowl eligible with a victory Saturday over visiting Oregon State. After being limited in several games due to injury, McCaffrey was in vintage form with three touchdowns and 225 all-purpose yards in last week’s 34-10 rout of Arizona.

McCaffrey’s return provided a welcome boost for a Stanford team that ranks last in the Pac-12 in scoring (19.1 points per game), total offense (304.4 yards), passing offense (153.1 yards) and turnover margin (minus-6). Quarterback Keller Chryst threw for 104 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against Arizona but showed enough to earn his second straight start in place of struggling Ryan Burns. Stanford will need a repeat performance from McCaffrey against the injury-plagued Beavers, who took a 24-6 lead into halftime last week against Washington State before crumbling in the second half of a 35-31 loss. Beavers running back Ryan Nall, who returned from a foot injury to record 202 all-purpose yards against the Cougars, leads the Pac-12 and ranks ninth in the nation at 7.2 yards per carry.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Stanford -14.5

ABOUT OREGON STATE (2-6, 1-4 Pac-12): Wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. has a least one reception in 32 consecutive games for the Beavers, who have lost three in a row following a 47-44 overtime win over California on Oct. 8. Quarterback Marcus McMaryion is set to make his third straight start after throwing for a career-high 327 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s loss, with most of his production coming in the first half. The defense has been led by linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu, who has 11 tackles-for-loss and 5.5 sacks but will miss the first half Saturday after being flagged for targeting in last week’s game.

ABOUT STANFORD (5-3, 3-3): Fullback Daniel Marx is expected to miss his sixth straight game due to injury, but the team’s running game was sharp last week with Bryce Love sharing time in the backfield with McCaffrey, who leads the Pac-12 with 111 rushing yards per game. The Cardinal defense has allowed just one touchdown in each of the last three games and boasts a true game-changer in Solomon Thomas, who has recorded sacks in four consecutive games and is tied for second in the Pac-12 in sacks (seven) and tackles for loss (11). Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips has five sacks and will need another strong outing to help slow down Nall and the Beavers’ impressive run game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Stanford has won the last six meetings against Oregon State by an average of 23.2 points.

2. Oregon State has lost its two conference road games against Colorado and Washington by a combined total of 65 points.

3. The Cardinal are 48-8 at Stanford Stadium since 2008.

PREDICTION: Stanford 31, Oregon State 14