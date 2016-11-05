McCaffrey's big day lifts Stanford past Oregon State

Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey gained 199 yards on 32 carries to lead the Cardinal to a 26-15 victory over visiting Oregon State in a Pac-12 game on Saturday.

It is McCaffrey's 16th game with at least 100 yards rushing in the last two years, matching San Diego State's Donnell Pumphrey for the most in the FBS in that span.

Oregon State (2-7, 1-5) was led by receiver Victor Bolden's four receptions for 109 yards, 75 of them on a touchdown pass from quarterback Marcus McMaryion with 10:56 left in the second quarter that cut Stanford's lead to 10-7.

Conrad Ukropina's third field goal of the game, a 30-yarder with 11:29 left in the third quarter, increased Stanford's lead to 16-7.

Two plays after Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst rushed for 44 yards to the Oregon State 4-yard line, McCaffrey scored on a 1-yard run with 2:38 left in the third quarter to help the Cardinal (6-3, 4-3) increase the lead to 23-7.

McMaryion engineered a 76-yard scoring drive in five plays, culminating with his 3-yard touchdown run. He then completed the two-point conversion pass to fullback Ricky Ortiz to cut Stanford's lead to 23-15 with 14:55 left in the fourth quarter.

Ukropina converted his fourth field goal of the game, from 36 yards with 9:36 left, to put the Cardinal ahead by 11.

Stanford's defense, led by defensive end Solomon Thomas' five tackles for loss, limited the Beavers to only 266 total yards. Oregon State was 2 of 11 on third-down conversions.