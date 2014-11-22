Preview: Oregon State at Washington

Oregon State looks to build on its upset win over Arizona State on Saturday when the Beavers visit Washington, which has lost four of its last five. Both teams are one game short of bowl eligibility entering the contest, and the Beavers hold all the momentum after Terron Ward and Storm Woods rushed for a combined 273 yards in last week’s 35-27 win over the Sun Devils. Washington was on the verge of its own upset before suffering a demoralizing last-second 27-26 loss at Arizona.

Oregon State ranks 11th in the league in scoring and will face the Huskies without Ward, who will miss the Beavers’ final two regular-season games after tearing the meniscus in his knee against Arizona State. The Beavers are coming off their first win over a top-10 team since 2010 and would love to avenge last season’s 69-27 loss to the Huskies. Washington’s Chris Petersen has lost five games in a season for the first time as a head coach following eight dominant years at Boise State.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Washington -6.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (5-5, 2-5 Pac-12): Quarterback Sean Mannion continues to add to his Pac-12 career-best passing numbers, which reached 13,124 yards after he threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona State. Mannion has established a solid connection in recent weeks with young receivers Victor Bolden and Jordan Villamin, who have combined for 38 receptions over the past three games. Senior Michael Doctor had a game-clinching pick-six interception against Arizona State and leads a stellar linebacking corps.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (6-5, 2-5): After a slow start, quarterback Cyler Miles has completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 1,014 yards and six touchdowns in his last five games. Running back Dwayne Washington rushed for a career-high 148 yards and 2 TDs last week against Arizona to lead the Huskies, who rushed for 537 yards in last season’s win over the Beavers. Washington ranks second in the nation with 40 sacks, and defensive end Hau’oli Kikaha is tied for the NCAA lead in sacks (16.5) and first in tackles for loss (22.5).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington has won the last two games against Oregon State in Seattle by a combined total of four points.

2. Oregon State is 80-9 under coach Mike Riley when leading after three quarters.

3. Washington leads the nation with seven defensive touchdowns.

PREDICTION: Washington 31, Oregon State 27