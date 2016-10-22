Preview: Oregon State at Washington

Fifth-ranked Washington, which enters the weekend tied with Western Michigan for the nation's second-longest winning streak, will try for its 10th straight victory when it hosts Oregon State on Saturday afternoon. The Huskies haven't tasted defeat since a 27-17 loss at Arizona State last Nov. 14 and began their win streak a week later with a 52-7 pounding of the Beavers in Corvallis, Ore.

Only No. 1 Alabama has a longer win streak (19) than Washington in the FBS, a feat that is even more impressive when you consider the Huskies feature a roster that includes 52 freshmen (both true and redshirt) and 24 sophomores, as compared to 13 seniors. Perhaps that is why third-year head coach Chris Petersen got agitated with the media this week when the topic of perhaps going 13-0 and landing a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff was brought up. "You guys want to keep putting these expectations on these kids and all this stuff," Petersen said. "All we're trying to do is win the next game. ... That's one of the big battles that we have as a team, as a coaching staff, is to keep these guys focused on being focused. We had that exact conversation yesterday."

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network LINE: Washington -36.5

ABOUT OREGON STATE (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12): The Beavers have played their best football the past two weeks, stunning Cal 47-44 in overtime and then taking No. 19 Utah to the wire before losing 19-14. But OSU limps into this one without its two top quarterbacks -- starter Darell Garretson, who will miss the rest of the season with a left ankle injury, and backup Conor Blount, who has a left-knee injury -- meaning sophomore third-stringer Marcus McMaryion, who has completed just 41 percent of his passes (32-of-76) during brief playing time the last two seasons, gets the nod against the Huskies. Making matters worse is the Beavers also could be without their two top running backs, Ryan Nall (ankle), who rushed for 221 yards in the win over Cal, and backup Art Pierce (shoulder), which puts even more of the workload on standout wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr., who actually had a team-high 61 yards rushing on reverses and fly sweeps against the Utes.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (6-0, 3-0): The Huskies have scored at least 35 points in every game this season and come in off a 70-21 thrashing of Oregon. Sophomore quarterback Jake Browning ranks No. 1 in the FBS in pass efficiency (204.9) and completion percentage (72.2) and has thrown 23 touchdown passes while being intercepted just twice in 144 pass attempts while wide receiver John Ross has 30 receptions for 371 yards and a Pac-12-best nine touchdown receptions. Linebacker Azeem Victor leads the team in tackles (46) but the strength of the unit is a secondary led by junior safety Budda Baker (29 tackles, 1 interception) and junior cornerback Sidney Jones (18 tackles, 1 interception), both returning first team all-conference players who are considered potential first-round NFL picks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington leads the nation in fumble recoveries (12), sacks (4.0 per game) and turnover margin (2.17 per contest).

2. Ross has five scoring plays of 90 or more yards in his Washington career -- four kickoff returns and a 91-yard TD reception.

3. The Huskies leads the series with the Beavers, 62-34-4 and have won 30 of the last 39 meetings dating back to 1975.

PREDICTION: Washington 56, Oregon State 7