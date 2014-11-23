Washington 37, Oregon State 13: Cyler Miles threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns and Jaydon Mickens scored twice as the Huskies became bowl eligible with a dominant win over the visiting Beavers.

Dwayne Washington had 14 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown for Washington (7-5, 3-5 Pac-12), which held the Beavers to 47 rushing yards and won its third straight against Oregon State. Darrell Daniels caught a 68-yard TD pass and Cameron Van Winkle converted three field goal attempts to help the Huskies snap a two-game losing skid.

Sean Mannion was 30-of-46 for 314 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for Oregon State (5-6, 2-6), which allowed 481 total yards and lost for the fifth time in its last six games. Jordan Villamin caught two touchdown passes and Victor Bolden had 10 receptions for a career-high 145 yards.

The Huskies scored on their first two possessions as Miles connected with Mickens on a 54-yard touchdown and Washington capped the Huskies’ next drive with a 68-yard TD run. Washington picked up where he left off last season, when he rushed for 141 yards and two scores in the Huskies’ 69-27 win over the Beavers.

Mannion connected with Villamin on a 9-yard TD to cut the deficit to 17-7 at the break, but he opened the second half with an interception and the Huskies extended their lead with two Van Winkle field goals. Mannion found Villamin again for an 11-yard TD late in the third quarter before the Huskies drew clear with two fourth-quarter scores.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Miles completed 18-of-23 passes and has thrown for 200 yards in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. … Oregon State announced before the game that K Trevor Romaine left the program late in the week. Redshirt freshman Garrett Owens handled the kicking duties against Washington. … Senior DE Andrew Hudson recorded two of Washington’s four sacks.