Preview: Oregon State at Washington State

Sean Mannion, who leads the nation in passing yardage and touchdowns thrown, and high-powered Oregon State look for their fifth straight victory when they visit Washington State on Saturday in what could be a Pac-12 Conference shootout. The Beavers have scored at least 33 points in every game this season with Mannion throwing 21 scoring passes. The Cougars, meanwhile, doubled up California last week 44-22, the most points Washington State has scored in a conference game in 10 years.

Look for Mannion and his counterpart - Connor Halliday - to rack up the yardage. Mannion averages 403.6 yards while Halliday got off the deck after getting hammered by Stanford the previous week to throw for 521 yards against the Bears. The two teams do virtually everything through the air and have the the second-worst and third-worst rushing attacks in the nation.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Washington State -1

ABOUT OREGON STATE (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12 North): Storm Woods, back from a concussion, hopes to add a little life into the Beavers’ struggling ground attack which averages 68 yards. Woods will return to the lineup after missing the past two games and he’ll get some help as three capable blockers are also set to return from injuries. Mannion, however, remains the focal point of the offense and needs 208 yards to reach 8,000 for his career.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (4-2, 2-1): Halliday threw for the most yardage in an FBS game this season last week, but his ball security remains an issue with 10 interceptions. Halliday had the worst start of his career in last year’s 19-6 loss to the Beavers, throwing three picks before being benched in the second quarter. Washington State has dropped two straight to the Beavers and five of the last six games in the series.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon State is averaging 41.6 points this season.

2. Oregon State’s Brandin Cooks leads the nation in receiving with 807 yards on 52 catches.

3. Washington State’s Deone Bucannon has an interception in four straight games.

PREDICTION: Washington State 41, Oregon State 38