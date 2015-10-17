Preview: Oregon State at Washington State

The most productive passing offense in the Pac-12 Conference will be up against the stingiest pass defense when Washington State hosts Oregon State on Saturday. Behind quarterback Luke Falk, the Cougars are averaging 396.4 yards through the air, while the Beavers are holding opposing quarterbacks to 177.6 passing yards per game.

Washington State will be riding an emotional high after posting a rare win over Oregon last week. Falk, who made the first start of his collegiate career in last season’s victory against Oregon State, threw 74 passes in the double-overtime victory over the Ducks - completing 50 for 505 yards and five touchdowns. The Beavers, meanwhile, are coming off their worst performance of the season, a 44-7 loss at Arizona, prompting coach Gary Andersen to challenge his players and staff during practice, meetings and through the media this week. The good news is quarterback Seth Collins and leading receiver Jordan Villamin each returned last week after leaving during the first half with injuries and both practiced in full this week.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Washington State -8

ABOUT OREGON STATE (2-3, 0-2 Pac-12): Collins, a freshman, is hoping to bounce back from an 8-of-24 passing performance last week, when he failed to throw a touchdown for the first time this season. He’s a threat to run as well, evidenced by two 100-yard performances this season, and comes in as the team’s leading rusher. Storm Woods is averaging 5.8 yards per carry after rushing for 60 on nine attempts last week, and the four-year starter is 48 yards and one touchdown from moving into fifth in both categories on the school’s all-time list. Villamin had seven catches for 138 yards and a touchdown last week, and Oregon State will need to keep him involved if it hopes to stay with the Cougars.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (3-2, 1-1): Seven players already have reached double figures in receptions for the Cougars this season, led by Gabe Marks with 43 catches for 525 yards and five scores. Gerard Wicks and Keith Harrington continue to share the ball-carrying duties, but Washington State remains last in the conference in rushing thanks to its pass-heavy offense. Oregon State is last in the Pac-12 in rush defense, which may encourage the Cougars to hand the ball off more than usual against the Beavers. Washington State also has been vulnerable against a good pass rush, surrendering a league-high 19 sacks this season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon State has allowed just three passing TDs this season, while Washington State has thrown 15.

2. The Beavers are last in the conference in scoring (19.8) and total offense (320.4 yards).

3. Washington State leads the all-time series 49-47-3.

PREDICTION: Washington State 37, Oregon State 23