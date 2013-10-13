(Updated: Number of passes from 107 to 108. Minor edits to game notebook.)

Oregon State 52, Washington State 24: Sean Mannion threw for 493 yards and four touchdowns as the visiting Beavers rolled to the Pac-12 Conference win.

Brandin Cooks, who entered the day leading the nation in receiving, caught 11 passes for 137 and two scores. Cooks also ran for a touchdown as the Beavers (5-1, 3-0) scored the game’s final 35 points, all in the second half, to keep pace with No. 2 Oregon for the Pac-12 North Division lead.

Mannion finished 34-for-51 while hitting nine different receivers in the game. Richard Mullaney caught five passes for 122 yards and tailback Storm Woods returned after missing two games due to a concussion to add a pair of short touchdown runs.

Oregon State trailed 24-17 early in the third quarter but things unraveled quickly for the Cougars (4-3, 2-2). Washington State quarterback Connor Halliday was 26-for-49 for 248 yards before being removed after throwing three interceptions in the fourth quarter.

The teams combined to throw 108 passes in the game. Washington State got touchdown runs by Jeremiah Laufasa and Marcus Mason, and Halliday threw a scoring pass to Vince Mayle but the Cougars turned the ball over five times.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mannion went over 8,000 yards passing for his career. ... The teams entered the game ranked in the bottom three in the nation in rushing but both went for more than 100 yards on the ground. ... Mannion has passed for more than 300 yards in every game this season.