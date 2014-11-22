Preview: Penn State at Illinois

With rumors swirling that coach Tim Beckman’s job could be on the line, Illinois hosts Penn State on Saturday in its final home game of the season. The Fighting Illini need to win their final two games against the Nittany Lions and next week at Northwestern to become bowl eligible. And getting two wins would double the amount of Big Ten wins Illinois has accumulated since Beckman arrived from Toledo in 2012.

Beckman, 10-24 in three seasons and 2-20 in Big Ten play, seemed to lobby at his weekly news conference this week that the program was making progress this season in part because of a 28-24 upset of Minnesota on Oct. 25. “I think we beat a very good Minnesota team,” Beckman said. “I don’t think we’ve had a win like that - maybe Cincinnati (last year) - but we haven’t had a win like that in the last three years.”

TIME: Noon ET, ESPN2. LINE: Penn State -6.5

ABOUT PENN STATE (6-4, 2-4 Big Ten): Thanks to one of the nation’s best defenses and a revitalized running game, first-year Nittany Lions coach James Franklin finds himself in the opposite situation of Beckman with job stability and a bowl game already locked up. Penn State owns the nation’s No. 1 rushing defense (85.6 yards per game) and passing efficiency defense and is allowing 16.2 points per game. Middle linebacker Mike Hull leads the way averaging 11.1 tackles per game, which ranks ninth in the FBS, while defensive end Deion Barnes has racked up five sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss over the last five games.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (4-6, 1-5): The Illini might be in better shape if starting quarterback Wes Lunt didn’t miss five games with a broken leg. The Oklahoma State transfer was leading the Big Ten in passing yards per game (313.8) and had thrown 13 touchdowns in five games before the injury, but struggled in his return last week in a 30-14 loss to Iowa, completing 14-of-25 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Mike Dudek has already broken Arrelious Benn’s school record for receiving yards by a freshman (676 in 2007) with a team-high 51 catches for 787 yards and five touchdowns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Hull (111) is the only player in the Big Ten to rack up 100 tackles this season.

2. Penn State holds a 17-4 series edge, including a 24-17 overtime win last year in Happy Valley.

3. Illinois RB Josh Ferguson is one of only nine FBS players with more than 500 rushing yards and 300 receiving yards this season.

PREDICTION: Penn State 20, Illinois 13