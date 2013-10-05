Preview: Penn State at Indiana

One up-tempo offense will try to outperform another Saturday when Indiana hosts Penn State in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Each side averages close to 75 plays a game, so stamina will be tested on the defensive side of the ball. Both schools are also coming off a bye last weekend, giving them time to rest, heal and prepare.

Indiana quarterback Nate Sudfeld is third in the conference in passing efficiency, but he and Tre Roberson began this week side-by-side atop the depth chart. Sudfeld was intercepted three times in the Hoosiers’ last game, a 45-28 loss to visiting Missouri on Sept. 21, and Roberson threw a touchdown pass and ran for another in relief. Penn State has been getting the most out of junior running back Zach Zwinak, who’s tied for the national lead with eight rushing touchdowns.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Penn State -3.5.

ABOUT PENN STATE (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten Leaders): The Nittany Lions are expected to have junior linebacker Mike Hull back in the lineup. He’s at full strength after injuring his knee in the season opener and will add to a unit that’s second in the conference in fewest points allowed (14.5). However, the kicking team will have to get by without junior holder Ryan Keiser, who suffered a hand injury in the last game.

ABOUT INDIANA (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten Leaders): The Hoosiers, playing their fifth straight home game to start the season, have passed for more than 300 yards in a school-record six straight games. Cody Latimer continues to be a favorite target in the passing game after leading the team in receiving yardage a year ago. The junior wide receiver has a team-best 19 receptions and will be aiming for his third consecutive 100-yard game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Indiana has never defeated Penn State in 16 tries.

2. Indiana junior cornerback Tim Bennett leads the nation with 10 pass breakups.

3. Penn State has converted points on all 15 trips inside the red zone this season, scoring 12 touchdowns.

PREDICTION: Penn State 35, Indiana 21