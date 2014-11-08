Preview: Penn State at Indiana

Lost in the intensity of the renewed Maryland-Penn State rivalry was yet another demoralizing loss for a Nittany Lions team that has seen a strong start fall by the wayside. Penn State will try and pick up the pieces Saturday afternoon as it visits the Indiana Hoosiers for a Big Ten battle. The Nittany Lions dropped a 20-19 decision to the Terrapins last weekend - their fourth straight defeat - and are struggling for answers, particularly on offense.

While the Nittany Lions work on putting points on the board, the Hoosiers would love nothing more than to figure out how to keep them off. Indiana has dropped three straight games and struggled on defense in all three, surrendering an average of 45 points in one-sided losses to Iowa, Michigan State and Michigan. The Hoosiers surrendered more than 400 yards while managing only 24 through the air in last week’s 34-10 defeat to the Wolverines.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Penn State --7

ABOUT PENN STATE (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten): Things are getting tense at University Park, and it’s affecting quarterback Christian Hackenburg. The teenage sophomore was seen arguing with offensive coordinator John Donovan during the loss to Maryland, and has been shielded from speaking to reporters this week. “We have to remember, all of us, that he’s a true sophomore,” head coach James Franklin told reporters. “And he’s out there on the field as our offensive captain ... so I think he’s handling it well, considering he’s a 19-year-old with a lot of external things going on.”

ABOUT INDIANA (3-5, 0-4): Saturday’s marquee matchup pits Hoosiers standout halfback Tevin Coleman against a Penn State defense that allows only 2.3 yards per carry -- best in the nation. Coleman has had a sensational junior campaign, coming into the week third in the nation in rushing yards (1,300) and the only player in the country who has run for more than 100 yards in every game this season. But he’ll get all he can handle from the Nittany Lions, who are limiting opponents to just over 77 rushing yards per contest and haven’t allowed a run longer than 25 yards.

1. Indiana defeated the Nittany Lions 44-24 last season for its first victory in the series after losing the first 16.

2. Nittany Lions LB Mike Hull needs 15 tackles to move into the top 10 in school history.

3. Coleman has had runs of 40 yards or longer in seven of eight games this season.

PREDICTION: Indiana 20, Penn State 17