Indiana 44, Penn State 24: Nate Sudfeld passed for 321 yards and two touchdowns and the Hoosiers beat the visiting Nittany Lions for the first time in school history.

Cody Latimer posted his third straight 100-yard receiving game, finishing with nine catches for 140 yards for Indiana (3-2, 1-0 Big Ten). Tevin Coleman paced Indiana’s ground attack with 92 yards and a touchdown.

Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg completed 30-of-55 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns, hitting Allen Robinson 12 times for 173 yards and two scores. Zach Zwinak rushed for 72 yards for the Nittany Lions (3-2, 0-1).

Coleman’s career-long 44-yard touchdown run with 7:56 left in the third quarter was followed up by Tre Roberson’s two-point conversion run, giving the Hoosiers a 21-14 lead. Penn State cut the deficit to four later in the third quarter on a 30-yard field goal, but Indiana scored three touchdowns in the first 4:30 of the fourth quarter en route to its largest conference victory in six years.

Penn State was stopped on fourth down on its opening drive of the game and botched the snap on a 31-yard field goal attempt in the second. Robinson tied the score at 7 with a 46-yard touchdown reception with 9:16 left in the first half, but the Nittany Lions missed a chance to knot the score at 10 later in the half when Sam Ficken’s 42-yard field goal attempt was blocked.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Robinson had 10 catches for 197 yards and three touchdowns in last season’s 45-22 victory against Indiana. … The Hoosiers have thrown for at least 300 yards in a school-record seven consecutive games. … Indiana was playing its fifth straight home game to open the season.