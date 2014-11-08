Penn State 13, Indiana 7: Bill Belton rumbled for a school-record 92-yard rushing touchdown as the visiting Nittany Lions outlasted the Hoosiers in a Big Ten defensive tussle.

Belton finished with 137 yards on 16 carries for Penn State (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten), which used its trademark stout defense to end a four-game losing skid. Christian Hackenberg went 12-of-29 for 168 yards and a pair of interceptions, while Akeel Lynch added 13 carries for 47 yards.

Star running back Tevin Coleman settled for 71 yards on 20 carries against the NCAA’s stingiest run defense. Zander Diamont didn’t do any better under center, going 13-of-27 for 68 yards with a pair of picks for Indiana (3-6, 0-5).

Indiana safety Mark Murphy put the Hoosiers ahead with just under four minutes left in the second quarter, jumping a screen route and scampering 47 yards untouched for Indiana’s first non-offensive touchdown of the season. The Nittany Lions needed just one play to draw even, as Belton burst up the middle on a draw play, headed for the left sideline and eluded a late tackle attempt for the historic touchdown.

Sam Ficken had the lone scoring play of the third quarter, connecting on a 27-yard field goal to cap a nine-play, 39-yard drive with 9:28 remaining in the period. Indiana missed a chance to tie early in the fourth when Griffin Oakes’ 51-yard field-goal attempt was wide right, and the Hoosiers didn’t get past midfield on any of their final four drives.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Belton’s run is the longest play from scrimmage for the Nittany Lions since 1919, when Bill Hess hit Bob Higgins on a 92-yard TD reception against Pitt. ... The teams combine to go just 7-of-34 on third downs. ... Penn State has won 17 of the last 18 meetings, with its only loss coming last season.