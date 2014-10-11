Preview: Penn State at Michigan

If Penn State and Michigan can deliver anything close to the four-overtime thriller from last season, then Saturday’s contest at Michigan Stadium will be must-watch action in the Big Ten. Christian Hackenberg rallied the Nittany Lions to a 43-40 upset of Michigan in the longest game the conference had seen - just one of four game-winning drives the sophomore quarterback led in 2013. Penn State has called on Hackenberg during crunch time in come-from-behind wins over Central Florida and Rutgers on the road this season, and the Nittany Lions may need another clutch performance out of him to survive in the Big House.

The Wolverines have been under fire in recent weeks with regard to their coach, who continues to ride the hot seat in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Brady Hoke is three years removed from the 2011 season when he was named Big Ten Coach of the Year during Michigan’s 11-2 campaign, and the program has been on a steady decline since. How long Hoke stays could be decided Saturday if his club fails to earn its first conference win of the season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Michigan -1

ABOUT PENN STATE (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten): The Nittany Lions rolled off four straight wins before falling to Northwestern 29-6 on Sept. 27, but a recent week off should have James Franklin’s squad rested for Saturday. Penn State’s defense ranks 10th in the nation in points allowed (14.6) and first in the Big Ten in rushing yards allowed (60.2). Freshman receiver DaeSean Hamilton has a league-best 36 receptions and has gone over 100 yards receiving three times this season, but he is still looking for his first touchdown.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (2-4, 0-2): Devin Gardner was re-inserted as starting quarterback by Hoke after losing the job in late September to Shane Morris, who suffered a concussion and ankle injury against Minnesota. Gardner rushed for two touchdowns in Michigan’s most recent 26-24 loss to Rutgers but racked up his seventh interception on the season - tied for the most in the Big Ten. Derrick Green, the team’s leading rusher, was lost for the season with a broken clavicle against Rutgers.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Penn State has a four-game winning streak against Michigan, but the Wolverines hold a 10-7 edge in the all-time series.

2. Michigan is 15-for-15 in the red zone this season - one of only five schools to do so (Auburn, Washington, UCLA and North Texas).

3. Michigan Stadium will host its first Big Ten night game.

PREDICTION: Michigan 21, Penn State 20