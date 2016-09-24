Preview: Penn State at Michigan

Fifth-ranked Michigan looks to stay unbeaten when it hosts Penn State in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Saturday. The Wolverines survived a scare against Colorado, erasing a 14-point deficit to upend the Buffaloes 45-28 to finish their non-conference slate without a blemish, and they hope for their first 4-0 start in three years by beating the Nittany Lions for the third straight time.

"We're out to be our best every single week," Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters. "Every opponent that we play will be treated with the utmost respect." Penn State bounced back from an excruciating 42-39 loss to state rival Pittsburgh by edging Temple 34-27 in Week 3. The Nittany Lions have dropped six of the last seven meetings in Ann Arbor and they hope their porous offensive line can fend off the Wolverines' fierce pass rush and notch their first victory at Michigan Stadium since 2009. "We must be able to handle their pressure and movements," Penn State head coach James Franklin told reporters. "I think their speed is a factor but the biggest thing is how big and strong they are."

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Michigan -18.5

ABOUT PENN STATE (2-1): Super sophomore Saquon Barkley rushed for 68 yards and a score in the victory against Temple to give him six touchdowns in his first three games, which is the most for a Penn State player since 1971. Nyeem Wartman-Wright will be sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in the first quarter against Temple, leaving an already-thin linebacking corps without many viable options. Jason Cabinda hasn't played since suffering a thumb injury in Week 1 while Brandon Bell missed the win over Temple with a lower-body injury and both linebackers could miss the trip to Ann Arbor.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (3-0): Jabrill Peppers was named the co-Walter Camp FBS Player of the Week after registering 204 all-purpose yards, including a 54-yard punt return touchdown, nine tackles and a sack in the win against Colorado. Wilton Speight struggled in his first real test of the season as he was limited to 229 yards on 16-of-30 passing and failed to complete any deep throws against a talented Buffaloes secondary. Harbaugh is "hopeful" that All-American cornerback Jourdan Lewis is ready to return after missing the last three games with a muscle strain while defensive end Taco Charlton could also be back after suffering an ankle injury in the season opener.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan has won 32 of its last 34 Big Ten openers.

2. Peppers leads the nation in tackles for loss with 9.5.

3. Penn State is 2-7 on the road under Franklin.

PREDICTION: Michigan 35, Penn State 13