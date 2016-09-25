Western Michigan knocks off Georgia Southern 49-31

Western Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell threw four touchdown passes and the Broncos fended off a second-half challenge from Georgia Southern in a 49-31 victory Saturday at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Georgia Southern's quarterback tandem of Favian Upshaw and Kevin Ellison combined for three touchdown passes. Upshaw threw TD passes to Wesley Fields and Myles Campbell, and Ellison hooked up with Montay Crockett on a 44-yard touchdown pass that jumpstarted a late Eagles comeback.

Georgia Southern's LA Rambsy had a 13-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that cut the Broncos' lead to 42-31 with 9:56 to play. The Broncos salted the game away with a 15-play, 87-yard drive capped by a 7-yard touchdown pass from Terrell to Michael Henry.

Terrell finished 18 of 27 for 270 yards with the four touchdowns, helping the Broncos improve to 4-0 for the first time since 1994. Henry finished with eight catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles (3-1) rushed for 202 yards. Upshaw completed 4 of 6 passes for 103 yards. Ellison completed 5 of 9 passes for 65 yards and led Georgia Southern in rushing with 46 yards on 13 carries.

Terrell threw three touchdown passes in the first half as Western Michigan enjoyed a 35-17 lead at the break.

Broncos defensive back Darius Phillips opened the second half with a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown that put the Broncos in command.