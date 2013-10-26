Preview: Penn State at Ohio State

Ohio State puts its nation-best 19-game winning streak - and its national title hopes - on the line when it hosts Big Ten rival Penn State on Saturday night. Ohio State coach Urban Meyer addressed his team about its place in the rankings for the first time this week after the Buckeyes debuted at No. 4 in the first BCS standings. “My comment was that we are in the mix - embrace it,” Meyer told reporters. “In the mix for what? Don’t worry about it. We are in the mix, though.”The Buckeyes rallied in the second half for a 34-24 win over Iowa last week to remain unbeaten under Meyer, in his second year as Ohio State’s coach. The Nittany Lions had a week off following a four-overtime victory over Michigan and are looking for their second straight win over a ranked opponent. “I think it’s a great opportunity,” Penn State coach Bill O‘Brien told reporters. “… We’re just really looking forward to the challenge. I mean, 19 games in a row, No. 4 team in the country, we realize that it’s a huge, huge challenge, but we look forward to it.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Ohio State -14.5.

ABOUT PENN STATE (4-2, 1-1 Big Ten): Freshman quarterback Christian Hackenberg has taken the reins of the offense and has the Nittany Lions ranked 26th in the nation in passing (283.7 yards per game), and he’ll need to be sharp against an Ohio State defense that doesn’t give up much on the ground. It helps that Hackenberg has the Big Ten’s top receiver in Allen Robinson, who has 43 receptions for 705 yards and five TDs. The defense has been inconsistent - Penn State ranks 17th in the nation in total defense (335.8 yards per game) but has allowed 34 or more points three times.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (7-0, 3-0): The Buckeyes have been prone to slow starts in their three conference games but have outscored opponents 58-27 in the second half over that span. Ohio State ranks 18th in the nation in total offense (494.6 yards per game) led by quarterback Braxton Miller (831 passing yards, 8 TDs; 335 rushing yards) and has been especially strong on the ground with Carlos Hyde (443 yards, 5 TDs) and Jordan Hall (438 yards, 8 TDs) leading the way. The Buckeyes rank in the top 25 in the nation in total defense (15th), rushing defense (seventh) and scoring defense (22nd).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Penn State has scored on 22 of 23 red-zone trips, including 16 touchdowns.

2. Ohio State is one of six FBS schools that has not allowed a 100-yard rusher.

3. Robinson needs three receptions to pass O.J. McDuffie (125) for sixth on Penn State’s all-time list and he needs 79 receiving yards to pass Terry Smith for 10th on the Nittany Lions’ career list.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 37, Penn State 20