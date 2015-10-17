Preview: Penn State at Ohio State

Top-ranked Ohio State attempts to extend its record of consecutive Big Ten victories to 27 when it hosts improving Penn State on Saturday. The Buckeyes also own the nation’s longest winning streak of 19 games and look to silence the Nittany Lions, who have won their last five games and took Ohio State to double overtime last season before falling 31-24.

Penn State looked in for a long season when it started with a loss to Temple, but four of its ensuing five victories have been by 13 or more points and the Nittany Lions now look to notch a huge upset. “What an unbelievable opportunity we have this week being able to go play at Ohio State against the No. 1 team in the country,” Penn State coach James Franklin told reporters. “What a great opportunity.” Ohio State was able to assimilate receiver Braxton Miller into the offense in last Saturday’s win over Maryland as the former quarterback caught five passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. “He’s starting, he’s playing and he’s teaching,” Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer told reporters in reference to the two-time Big Ten Player of the Year. “Braxton has big-time goals and he should. He’s very blessed. He wants to play at the next level. We take that very personally upon ourselves.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Ohio State -17.

ABOUT PENN STATE (5-1, 2-0 Big Ten): Junior quarterback Christian Hackenberg has passed for 1,086 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season and is 195 yards away from passing Zack Mills (7,212 from 2001-04) for the school’s career passing yardage record. Freshman Saquon Barkley (team-best 373 yards) and junior Akeel Lynch (262) are both expected to miss their third consecutive games due to ankle and knee injuries, respectively, so redshirt freshman Nick Scott (125) will be the main ball carrier. Senior defensive end Carl Nassib leads the nation with 10 sacks - Penn State also is tops in the country with 25 as a team - and sophomore middle linebacker Jason Cabinda (team-best 46 tackles) and junior defensive tackle Austin Johnson (7.5 tackles for losses) also star on the defensive side.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (6-0, 2-0): Junior quarterback Cardale Jones has passed for 1,158 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions but is now giving away to sophomore J.T. Barrett (three rushing touchdowns, two passing scores) in the red zone. Junior running back Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for 835 yards and 10 touchdowns, has topped 100 rushing yards in 11 straight games and is 25 yards away from becoming the ninth player in school history to reach 3,000 career rushing yards. Sophomore middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan leads the defense with 62 tackles while sophomore defensive end Tyquan Lewis (nine tackles for loss this season) and junior defensive end Joey Bosa (22.5 career sacks) look to pressure Hackenberg.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Buckeyes have won the last three meetings and hold a 16-13 series edge.

2. Hackenberg has thrown 39 career touchdowns passes, tied for sixth in school history with Kerry Collins (1991-94), and needs three to move into third place.

3. Ohio State junior WR Michael Thomas recorded his first career 100-yard outing in the win over Maryland and leads the squad with 27 receptions for 399 yards and four touchdowns.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 34, Penn State 28