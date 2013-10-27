No. 4 Ohio State 63, Penn State 14: Braxton Miller threw for three touchdowns and ran for two and Carlos Hyde rushed for 147 yards and two scores as the host Buckeyes rolled to their 20th consecutive victory.

Ohio State (8-0, 4-0 Big Ten) racked up 686 total yards, including 408 on the ground. Miller was 18-of-24 for 252 yards, throwing touchdown passes to three different receivers, and added 68 yards rushing.

Allen Robinson caught 12 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown and Bill Belton rushed for 98 yards for Penn State (4-3, 1-2). Freshman Christian Hackenberg was 12-of-23 for 112 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions before giving way to sophomore Tyler Ferguson, who finished 7-of-11 for 125 yards and a score.

The Buckeyes outgained the Nittany Lions 414-158 in the first half while building a 42-7 cushion. Ohio State scored touchdowns on six of its seven possessions before halftime, including its last five.

Miller threw one more touchdown pass after halftime before calling it a night, and backup Kenny Guiton scored on touchdown runs of 2 and 11 yards to continue the rout, which marked Ohio State’s largest margin of victory in the series.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is the only coach in major college football history with three 20-game winning streaks in his career. … Ohio State has not allowed a 100-yard rusher this season. … Robinson moved past O.J. McDuffie for sixth on Penn State’s career list for receptions and passed Terry Smith for 10th on the Nittany Lions’ all-time list for receiving yards.