Ohio State 38, Penn State 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Quarterback J.T. Barrett ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more as top-ranked Ohio State beat Penn State 38-10 on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes (7-0, 3-0 Big Ten) have won 20 straight overall games and 27 consecutive conference regular-season contests.

Barrett entered for starter Cardale Jones when the Buckeyes reached the red zone and by the fourth quarter was leading the offense full time. Barrett was for 4-of-4 for 30 passing yards and had 102 yards on 11 carries.

Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for a score and had 153 rushing yards to surpass 100 yards for the 12th straight game but was topped by Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who was questionable because of a foot injury but rushed for 194 yards on 26 carries.

Related Coverage Preview: Penn State at Ohio State

Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg opened the third quarter with an 8-yard TD pass to DaeSean Hamilton after a 56-yarder to Chris Godwin set up the score to make it 21-10. Hackenberg was 6 of 12 for 120 yards.

The Nittany Lions (5-2, 2-1) had a chance to pull to within 24-17 after a 56-yard run by Barkley in the fourth quarter but Hackenberg was sacked by Tommy Schutt for a 2-yard loss on fourth down from the Ohio State 13-yard line.

Barrett made it 31-10 with 6:25 left on a 5-yard jump pass to Braxton Miller and later added a 6-yard scoring pass to Mike Thomas.

Barrett took over for Jones in the red zone and directed the Buckeyes to three touchdowns and a 21-3 halftime lead.

His second rushing touchdown of the second quarter, from 13 yards, came with three minutes left in the half.

Earlier, Elliott capped a 45-yard drive with a 10-yard run around the right end, eluding four tacklers, to give Ohio State a 14-3 lead.

Barrett took over a stagnant offense to start the second quarter at the Nittany Lions’ 31 and needed four plays for the Buckeyes to go ahead 7-3 on his 5-yard run. He also rushed for 12 yards during the sequence.

Prior to the Ohio State scoring drive, the Nittany Lions had a possible 10-0 lead on a 44-yard run by Barkley negated by a holding call.

A Joey Julius 33-yard field goal on the Nittany Lions first drive of the game gave them a 3-0 lead. The big play was a 45-yard catch and run by Chris Godwin.

NOTES: Ohio State wore all-black uniforms for the first time instead of the traditional scarlet and gray. ... Kickoff temperature was 42 degrees. ... Penn State has now scored first in all seven games this season and eight straight overall. ... Ohio State WR Mike Thomas’ second quarter reception gives him catches in 23 consecutive games. ... This is the fourth straight season the teams have played at night. The 2012 and 2014 games were at Penn State.