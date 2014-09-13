Preview: Penn State at Rutgers

Penn State looks to extend its winning streak to three games when it travels to Piscataway, NJ, to face Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for both teams. The Nittany Lions have started the James Franklin era with wins over Central Florida and Akron, and received some more good news when the NCAA announced they will be eligible for postseason play this year. “We are so proud to represent Penn State and the Big Ten conference,” coach Franklin told reporters. “I think it’s going to be a fun game and we’re looking forward to playing it.”

Rutgers is set for its inaugural Big Ten game and has a chance to exorcise some past demons against Penn State in the process. The Scarlet Knights are 0-9 all-time at home versus the Nittany Lions and would love nothing more than to break the curse in their first conference clash. “I know the fan base is excited,” coach Kyle Flood told reporters. “This is the first opportunity we’ll get to play a Big Ten game, and I think first impressions matter.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Penn State -3

ABOUT PENN STATE (2-0): Christian Hackenberg is showing no signs of a sophomore slump as he leads the Big Ten in passing (386.5 yards per game). DaeSean Hamilton has impressed in his first two collegiate games, hauling in a team-leading 18 passes for 234 yards. Jesse James led the way against Akron with two touchdown catches while Bill Belton accounted for 85 total yards and a score.

ABOUT RUTGERS (2-0): Paul James leads the nation in touchdowns (six) and has rushed for 224 yards on 42 carries in the first two games of the year. Gary Nova is off to a hot start as he’s 31-of-46 for 563 yards and six touchdowns in wins over Washington State and Howard. Leonte Carroo, the team’s leading receiver with eight catches for 195 yards and two scores, has 11 TDs on 36 career receptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Penn State has won 22 of the 24 all-time meetings between the schools.

2. The Scarlet Knights are 15-2 when scoring 20 or more points under Flood.

3. Penn State is 19-10 all-time in night games on the road.

PREDICTION: Penn State 28, Rutgers 27