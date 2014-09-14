Penn State 13, Rutgers 10: Bill Belton scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:13 remaining in the fourth quarter as the visiting Nittany Lions rallied to beat the Scarlet Knights in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Christian Hackenberg went 25-of-44 for 309 yards and Geno Lewis led the way with 109 receiving yards, including 76 on the winning drive for Penn State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten). DaeSean Hamilton caught eight passes for 103 yards and Belton added 88 total yards for the Nittany Lions, who forced five turnovers - including two interceptions by Trevor Williams.

Gary Nova completed 15-of-30 passes for 192 yards and threw five interceptions for Rutgers (2-1, 0-1), which blew a 10-point lead in its inaugural Big Ten game. Leonte Carroo caught six passes for 84 yards while Paul James was held to just 51 yards on 14 carries for the Scarlet Knights, who committed nine penalties.

Nova shook off two first-quarter interceptions to guide Rutgers on a 10-play, 80-yard drive that culminated with a 14-yard touchdown run by the quarterback early in the second. The Scarlet Knights extended their lead to 10-0 on Kyle Federico’s 32-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining in the first half.

The Nittany Lions cut the deficit to seven when Sam Ficken kicked a 32-yard field goal and pulled within 10-6 as Ficken split the uprights once again early in the fourth quarter. Hackenberg found Lewis for a 53-yard gain that set up Belton’s go-ahead 5-yard touchdown run late in the game to give Penn State its 10th consecutive road victory over Rutgers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Penn State improved to 23-2 all-time versus Rutgers. … The Scarlet Knights blocked a field goal in the first quarter and lead the nation with 38 blocked kicks since 2009. … Hackenberg finished without a touchdown pass for only the second time in his collegiate career.