Preview: Penn State at Temple

All eyes will be on Christian Hackenberg as the Penn State quarterback begins a junior year that could conclude with him going No. 1 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. Hackenberg looks to get his third campaign for the Nittany Lions off to a promising start against host Temple on Saturday afternoon.

“I’ve seen him take so much more ownership in what we’re trying to do,” said Penn State coach James Franklin, who added that Hackenberg is “much more confident and relaxed” than a season ago. Hackenberg has 25 career starts and owns the school record for passing yards as a freshman (2,955) and a sophomore (2,977). The Nittany Lions have eight returning starters on offense and another seven on defense from a team that went 7-6 a season ago, capped by an exciting win in the Pinstripe Bowl. Penn State defeated Temple 30-13 last year, extending its winning streak in the series to 39 games, dating to 1943.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Penn State -6.5

ABOUT PENN STATE (2014: 7-6): While the Nittany Lions are known for their rich history of producing linebackers, it is All-American defensive tackle Anthony Zettel who currently generates the headlines on that side of the ball. Along with Wisconsin, Penn State was the only other team in the nation to rank in the top five in rushing defense, pass efficiency defense and total defense in 2014. Offensively, in addition to Hackenberg, Franklin knows he can count on junior running back Akeel Lynch (678 yards, four TDs in 2014).

ABOUT TEMPLE (2014: 6-6): The Owls scored 14 points or fewer in each of their final seven games in 2014, including a five-turnover performance against the Nittany Lions in which they failed to help their cause with 10 penalties and a 3-for-16 third-down conversion rate. This time around, Temple hopes for an improved effort with its roster that includes 21 players with multiple career starts, including quarterback P.J. Walker. The Owls return 10 defensive starters, spearheaded by Tyler Matakevich (117 tackles in 2014) and Praise Martin-Oguike (7.5 sacks).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Hackenberg is 453 yards behind Matt McGloin (6,385) for No. 2 on the Penn State all-time passing list.

2. Penn State has won 12 of its last 13 season openers.

3. Temple coach Matt Rhule played linebacker at Penn State from 1994-97.

PREDICTION: Penn State 23, Temple 16