Temple 27, Penn State 10

Quarterback P.J. Walker scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter and Temple went on to a stunning 27-10 victory over Penn State in the season-opening contest for both teams at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Running back Jahad Thomas added a 24-yard touchdown run less than five minutes later as the Owls defeated the Nittany Lions for the first time since 1941. Thomas rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns and Walker passed for 143 yards.

Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg was 11-of-25 passing for 103 yards and one interception. The Owls sacked Hackenberg 10 times and completely stymied the Penn State offense after allowing the first 10 points.

Late in the third quarter, Temple defensive end Sharif Finch intercepted Hackenberg’s pass and returned it to the Penn State 2-yard line. Two plays later, Walker went into the end zone from a yard out to give the Owls the 17-10 Temple with one minute left in the third quarter.

Thomas followed with his second touchdown run to make it a 14-point margin. Austin Jones added a 30-yard field goal made it 27-10 with 5:41 left.

Penn State looked sharp and explosive on its first two offensive possessions. True freshman wide receiver Brandon Polk picked up 33 yards on an end-around to help set up a 34-yard field goal by Joey Julius and Hackenberg connected with wideout Chris Godwin for an 18-yard strike on third down that set up Akeel Lynch’s 42-yard touchdown run.