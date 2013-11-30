Preview: Penn State at Wisconsin

Wisconsin is still in the mix for a BCS bowl and can further the possibility of that occurring when the No. 14 Badgers host Penn State on Saturday. Wisconsin has rolled off six consecutive double-digit victories since losing to Ohio State and is ranked 15th in the latest BCS standings, one spot shy of qualifying for one of the major bowl games. Meanwhile, Penn State receiver Allen Robinson is 10 receptions shy of Deon Butler’s career mark of 179 catches from 2005-08.

Wisconsin is the only school in the nation with a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Melvin Gordon (1,375) and James White (1,281) and Nittany Lions coach Bill O’Brien is keenly aware of the task involved with limiting the production of the nation’s eighth-ranked running attack (297.8 per game). “This is a big challenge,” O’Brien said. “They run the football very well, they’re well-coached, they’re physical and they’re big.” Penn State allows an average of 146.2 yards on the ground.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Wisconsin -24

ABOUT PENN STATE (6-5, 3-4 Big Ten): Zach Zwinak had 149 rushing yards in last Saturday’s 23-20 loss to Nebraska and has put together three consecutive 100-yard outings to push his season total to 874 yards. Freshman quarterback Christian Hackenberg has fared well with 2,616 yards – fifth most in school history – and has 16 touchdown passes against 10 interceptions. Defensive end C.J. Olaniyan (five sacks, three forced fumbles) and cornerback Lucas Jordan (three interceptions) have been solid performers on a defense allowing 26.4 points per game.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (9-2, 6-1): A strong defense that ranks fifth in scoring defense (13.4) and sixth in total defense (278.5) complements the rushing attack that is 34 yards away from surpassing last season’s school record for rushing yards (3,309). Star linebacker Chris Borland is eight tackles away from his third consecutive 100-tackle campaign and ranks sixth in school history with 400 stops while equaling the Big Ten record with 14 career forced fumbles. Joel Stave has passed for 2,075 yards with seven of his 17 touchdown passes caught by Jared Abbrederis (61 receptions for 916 yards).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Penn State has won three of the past four meetings, including a 24-21 overtime victory last season.

2. The Badgers have allowed nine or fewer points four times during their six-game winning streak.

3. Robinson has 89 receptions for 1,310 yards and is a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 34, Penn State 16