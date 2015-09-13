FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh 24, Akron 7
#US College Football
September 13, 2015 / 1:47 AM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh 24, Akron 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Pittsburgh got an efficient performance from backup quarterback Nathan Peterman and a dominating defensive effort in a 24-7 road victory over Akron on Saturday.

Peterman completed 12-of-17 passes for 148 yards with a touchdown for the Panthers (2-0). He took over for starter Chad Voytik in the second quarter.

Pittsburgh wide receiver Tyler Boyd returned from a one-game suspension and caught 11 passes for 95 yards.

The Panthers led only 10-7 at halftime, but stymied the Zips’ offense and got touchdown runs from Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall in the second half to pull away from Akron, which managed only 110 yards of offense and eight first downs.

Conor Hundley scored on a 32-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the Zips.

Pittsburgh was playing its first game since losing star running back James Conner, the 2014 ACC Player of the Year, who tore his MCL ligament in the opener against Youngstown State.

The Panthers finished with 127 yards on the ground on 46 carries, an average of 2.8 yards per rush. But it was still enough to dominate the time of possession by nearly 15 minutes.

