Pittsburgh 30, Boston College 20
September 6, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Murphy’s rushing yards in Para 3.)

Pittsburgh 30, Boston College 20: James Conner rushed for 214 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 36 carries while fellow sophomore Tyler Boyd caught a pair of scoring passes as the Panthers downed the host Eagles in the ACC opener for both teams.

Boyd played through a dislocated finger that he suffered in Pittsburgh’s season-opening win over Delaware to finish with five catches for 72 yards for the Panthers (2-0, 1-0 ACC), who have won four straight over their former Big East rival. Chad Voytik was 10-of-20 for 111 yards and connected with Boyd on both TDs but only attempted five second-half passes as Pittsburgh rolled up 303 yards on the ground.Florida transfer Tyler Murphy threw for 134 yards, ran for a team-high 92 more and accounted for two touchdowns (one rushing, one passing) for Boston College (1-1, 0-1). Tyler Rouse added a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter and Shakim Phillips had four receptions for a game-high 78 yards and a score to pace the Eagles.

Chris Blewitt nailed a career-best 49-yard field goal on Pittsburgh’s opening drive, but Boston College jumped ahead on the ensuing possession as Murphy ripped off a 51-yard run that led to Rouse’s goal-line plunge. The Panthers took the lead for good in the second quarter, however, as Boyd made a leaping grab over Eagles defensive back Justin Simmons in the back of the end zone for a 15-yard TD.

Blewitt drilled a 42-yard kick on Pittsburgh’s next drive and the Panthers increased their advantage to 20-7 with 18 seconds left in the opening half, when Voytik capped a six-play, 80-yard drive in 57 seconds by finding Boyd again from five yards out. Murphy connected with Phillips on a 48-yard TD strike less than two minutes after Conner scored on a 9-yard run with 5:15 left in the third quarter, but Blewitt’s third field goal with 9:53 remaining preserved Pittsburgh’s double-digit margin.

GAME NOTEBOOK: This contest marked the first meeting in 10 years between the teams, who played annually from 1993-2004. … Conner has rushed for 596 yards and six touchdowns over his last three games. … The Eagles were limited to 142 yards rushing – including 50 after halftime – after amassing 338 last week versus Massachusetts.

