Preview: Pittsburgh at Clemson

Clemson looks to clinch the ACC Atlantic Division title and move a step closer to securing a return to the College Football Playoff when the Tigers host Pittsburgh on Saturday. Clemson has won 21 straight home games — the longest active streak in the nation — and 15 consecutive conference matchups.

Ranked second in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, Clemson is coming off a 54-0 rout at Syracuse after winning its previous two games by a combined 10 points. Pitt is one win away from earning bowl eligibility for the ninth consecutive season and the 14th in the last 17 campaigns. The Tigers will be the highest-ranked opponent the Panthers have faced since 2007, when Pitt shocked top-ranked West Virginia 13-9. The newfound conference foes have met only once previously, with Pitt winning 34-3 in the 1977 Gator Bowl.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Clemson -21.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (5-4, 2-3 ACC): The Panthers are tough in the trenches, as they lean on star running back James Conner on offense and do an excellent job of shutting down opposing ground games. The Panthers also boast one of the nation’s top return men in Quadree Henderson, who leads the nation in kickoff return average (33.8 yards) and kickoff return touchdowns (three). Defensive end Ejuan Price anchors the defense and ranks third in the nation in sacks (1.0) and tackles for loss (1.78) per game.

ABOUT CLEMSON (9-0, 6-0): The Tigers suffered a scare when star quarterback Deshaun Watson left last week’s game with a bruised right shoulder, but it looks as though he will be ready to go Saturday. Watson is the catalyst for an electric offense that also features a dangerous running back in Wayne Gallman. The Tigers are equally as impressive on defense and especially tough against the pass, but if they have a slight weakness it is stopping the run (132.8 yards allowed per game), which could be a problem against Conner and the Panthers.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Watson needs 258 total yards to eclipse 10,000 in his career, joining Tajh Boyd as the only Clemson players to do so.

2. Conner’s 47 career rushing touchdowns are two shy of the ACC record set by North Carolina State’s Ted Brown from 1975-78.

3. Gallman, who needs 70 rushing yards to become the sixth player in Clemson history with 3,000 in his career, is tied with Raymond Priester for the school record with 15 100-yard rushing games.

PREDICTION: Clemson 41, Pittsburgh 20