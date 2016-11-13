Pitt shocks No. 2 Clemson on late FG

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Blewitt didn't blow it.

Pittsburgh kicker Chris Blewitt kicked a 48-yard field goal with six seconds remaining as the Panthers stunned No. 2 Clemson 43-42 Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium, knocking the Tigers from the ranks of the unbeaten and damaging their hopes for a return trip to the College Football Playoff.

Pittsburgh stuffed Clemson running back Wayne Gallman for a one-yard loss on a fourth-and-1 play at the Pittsburgh 35-yard line with less than a minute to play and quickly drove 34 yards in six plays to set up Blewitt for the winning score.

Blewitt earlier missed a PAT and had a 53-yard field goal attempt blocked.

"He has been a 'money' kicker," Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi said. "I knelt down with the guys, said a prayer and I had no doubt it was going through. It was destiny."

Pittsburgh improved to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play by defeating its highest-ranked opponent since a win at No. 2 West Virginia in 2007.

Clemson, which was bidding to clinch its fifth division title since 2009, will have to wait at least another week. The Tigers (9-1, 6-1) play at Wake Forest on Saturday.

Clemson can still clinch the Atlantic Division title and advance to the Dec. 3 ACC Championship Game, but the loss to Pittsburgh could impact the Tigers' quest for a berth in the College Football Playoff, where they finished runner-up to Alabama last season.

The Panthers, meanwhile, won despite an ACC- and school-record 580 passing yards from Clemson junior quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson completed a 52 of 70 passes -- both school records -- for three touchdowns, but was intercepted three times, including twice in the red zone.

"I had no doubt that this was going to be a tough game," said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney after watching his team's 21-game home winning streak snapped. "Watching this tape all week long, this is a team with some close losses, and I knew they would fight us hard. So, a lot of credit goes to them for making the plays they needed to win.

"When we had a chance to put the game away, they stopped us. We had been making those kinds of plays this year, so give them credit. I love our guys and I hurt for them, but now we have to get back to work."

When the Panthers drove 75 yards in five plays for a touchdown on their first possession -- the first touchdown Clemson had allowed in the first quarter this season -- it was an indicator of what was to come.

Clemson held a 28-27 lead after a wild first half that saw Watson pass for 321 yards and two touchdowns and Pittsburgh quarterback Nathan Peterman match his career high with four touchdown passes.

Clemson entered the game with the nation's No. 12 defense, including the 11th-ranked pass defense, and had allowed only five passing touchdowns through its first nine games. But the game quickly turned into a shootout.

The Tigers led 42-34 heading into the fourth quarter, but when it appeared Clemson might extend its lead after driving to the Pittsburgh 3-yard line with less than six minutes remaining, Panthers linebacker Saleem Brightwell intercepted Watson's pass at the goal line and returned it 70 yards.

After a pass interference penalty against Clemson on third down, running back James Conner bounced out of a cluster at the line of scrimmage and dashed 20 yards for a touchdown to pull the Panthers within 42-40, setting up the late-game heroics.

"I couldn't be happier for our football team," Narduzzi said. "We've had some tight games. We went into the week saying we were going to shock the world, especially with the upsets that happened this week. We just believed."

Peterman completed 22 of 37 passes for 308 yards and a career-best five touchdowns. Conner added 132 yards and a score on 20 carries and tight end Scott Orndoff had nine receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Clemson junior wide receiver Mike Williams set career highs with 15 receptions for 202 yards and a touchdown while fellow receiver Artavis Scott had 125 yards on 13 catches, but the Tigers' running game struggled, accumulating only 50 yards.

"You learn from this game," Swinney said. "We'll grow and move on. It's all about Wake Forest now and finding a way to win up there. We're still in control of our destiny, and we'll learn from this loss. We still have a chance to clinch our division, and we can't let this game beat us twice."

Clemson's defeat snapped a 15-game ACC winning streak and a 44-game winning streak against unranked opponents.

NOTES: Clemson RB Wayne Gallman scored on a pair of one-yard runs, giving him a total of 28 for his career -- the seventh-best total in school history. ... Clemson TE Jordan Leggett had 95 yards receiving, increasing his school-record total to 1,342. ... Pittsburgh WR Quadree Henderson leads the nation in kickoff return touchdowns (3) and kickoff return average (33.8). ... DE Ejuan Price ranks third nationally in sacks (1.0) per game and tackles for loss (1.78) per game.