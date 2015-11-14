Pittsburgh 31, Duke 13

Nate Peterman threw three touchdown passes as Pittsburgh pulled away from Duke in a 31-13 victory that kept alive its Atlantic Coast Conference title hopes Saturday afternoon at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

The Panthers (7-3, 5-1 ACC) won for the second week in a row and remained in contention for the Coastal Division spot in the ACC championship game, though they will need some help to overtake North Carolina.

Wide receivers Zach Challingsworth and Dontez Ford and tight end J.P. Holtz made touchdown catches. Running back Qadree Ollison gained 111 yards on 26 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Duke (6-4, 3-3) has lost three games in a row, including two at home. The Blue Devils were without injured quarterback Thomas Sirk, who missed a game for the first time this season.

Quarterback Parker Boehme filled in, throwing for 248 yards (23 of 42) and rushing for another 80 yards. He ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Duke’s only second-half points came on Ross Martin’s 51-yard field goal to close the deficit to 24-13 with 24 seconds left in third quarter. That matched a 51-yarder for Pittsburgh’s Chris Blewitt, whose kick tied the game at 10-10 in the final minute before halftime.

Pittsburgh opened the scoring with a 92-yard drive that took 13 plays. Its go-ahead drive in the third quarter went 81 yards in 10 plays and that was followed by a 74-yard touchdown march in nine plays.