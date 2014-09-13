Preview: Pittsburgh at Florida International

Pittsburgh, coming off an impressive 30-20 road win at Boston College in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener, jumps back to nonconference play Saturday when it travels to Florida International. Pittsburgh, which opened the season with a 62-0 victory over Delaware, will be trying for its first 3-0 start since 2009. Paul Chryst’s Panthers have been labeled a dark horse to win the ACC’s Coastal Division by two national entities and are receiving votes in both polls for the first time since early in the 2011 season.

This is the seventh time since 2000 that Pittsburgh has started a season 2-0 but the first time under Chryst who is trying to keep his team grounded and avoid becoming overconfident. Only three times in those last seven 2-0 starts has Pittsburgh gone on to finish with a winning record. “You appreciate what guys are doing, but we have a long ways to go,” Chryst told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

TIME: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Pittsburgh -25.5.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (2-0): The Panthers have used a strong running game led by sophomore back James Conner to the 2-0 start. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Conner leads the ACC and ranks fourth nationally with an average of 183.5 rushing yards per game, including a season-high 214 yards on 36 carries and a TD at Boston College. Wideout Tyler Boyd, who broke Larry Fitzgerald’s freshman receiving records with 85 catches for 1,174 yards last season, has three touchdown receptions among his seven catches and is also averaging 17 yards on five punt returns.

ABOUT FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL (1-1): The Golden Panthers bounced back from an embarrassing 14-12 loss to Bethune-Cookman to defeat another FCS school, Wagner, 34-3, last week. It was only the second win in 14 games for FIU under head coach Ron Turner. The Panthers, who forced a school-record six turnovers that resulted in 20 points, were led offensively by freshman running back Alex Gardner, who rushed for 138 yards on 15 carries, and freshman quarterback Alex McGough, who threw two touchdown passes.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Pittsburgh, which allowed 43 quarterback sacks last season, has yet to yield one in two games this season.

2. Pittsburgh is a perfect 12-for-12 in the red zone this season, scoring touchdowns on each trip.

3. C Artie Rowell, who had started 15 straight games at center for Pitt, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the win at Boston College.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 31, Florida International 6