Preview: Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech hosts Pittsburgh in search of its third straight victory, and one that would qualify the Yellow Jackets for a bowl game. Quarterback Vad Lee and Georgia Tech’s triple-option offense, which has racked up 91 points in its last two games, faces another mediocre defense in the Panthers. Pittsburgh allows 28.4 points per game, 72nd in the country, and 140.7 rushing yards per game, 92nd in the country.

The Panthers, who are coming off a 24-21 loss to Navy, boast a potent passing game. Tom Savage has thrown for 1,546 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. But Savage and Co. will face a stingy Yellow Jackets’ defense that ranks 17th in the country in yards allowed per game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Georgia Tech -10

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (5-3, 4-2): The Yellow Jackets lead the ACC and are fourth in the country with 315.6 rushing yards per game. David Sims and Zach Laskey flank Lee, and have been the main weapons for Paul Johnson’s offense, combining for 910 yards and 14 touchdowns. Lee has 350 rushing yards and six touchdowns to go with his 921 passing yards and eight TDs.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (4-3, 2-2): The Panthers will be led by defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who ranks tied for second in the nation in tackles for loss at 1.9 per game. Offensively, Savage’s top target is Devin Street, who’s caught at least five passes for 80 receiving yards in all but one game this season. Issac Bennett paces the Pittsburgh ground game with 527 rushing yards and five touchdowns, most notably breaking out for 240 yards and three scores against Old Dominion two weeks ago.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Georgia Tech is trying for its 700th victory.

2. New ACC member Pittsburgh is making its first trip to Georgia Tech since 1976.

3. The Yellow Jackets have outscored opponents 70-7 in the third quarter this season.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 31, Pittsburgh 20