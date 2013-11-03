(Updated: CORRECTS Georgia Tech’s record to 6-3 in Para 2 CHANGES Georgia Tech rushing yards to 276 in Para 2)

Georgia Tech 21, Pittsburgh 10: Robert Godhigh rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns as the host Yellow Jackets beat the Panthers to become bowl eligible.Georgia Tech (6-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast) and its triple-option offense finished with 276 rushing yards as David Sims added 94 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Vad Lee tallied 44 yards. Lee completed 5-of-10 passes, including three to DeAndre Smelter for 64 yards.

Tom Savage completed 25-of-37 passes for 233 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Pittsburgh (4-4, 2-3), but the Panthers’ ground game was nonexistent. Isaac Bennett had a team-high 16 yards on six carries.

Sims scored from 12 yards out to give the Yellow Jackets a 7-0 lead 5:19 into the game. After Chris Blewitt hit a 44-yard field goal for Pittsburgh with 9:48 left in the second quarter, Godhigh dashed 35 yards to make it 14-3.

Pittsburgh cut its deficit to 14-10 five minutes into the third quarter when Savage threw a 12-yard scoring strike to Tyler Boyd, who finished with 11 catches for 118 yards and a score. But Godhigh answered with an 11-yard scoring scamper with 2:41 remaining to seal the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia Tech logged its 700th win in program history. ... Pittsburgh DT Aaron Donald finished with 11 tackles, six tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. ... Yellow Jackets RB Zach Laskey added eight carries for 33 yards.

