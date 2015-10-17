FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh 31, Georgia Tech 28
October 17, 2015 / 8:17 PM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh 31, Georgia Tech 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Pittsburgh 31, Georgia Tech 28

ATLANTA -- Junior Chris Blewitt kicked a career-long 56-yard field goal with 1:11 remaining to lift Pittsburgh to a 31-28 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Pitt (5-1, 3-0 in the ACC) is off to its best start since 2009. Georgia Tech (2-5, 0-4 ACC) lost its fifth straight game, its longest losing streak since 1994.

Pitt started its winning drive at its own 31-yard-line with 8:13 remaining. The Panthers converted two fourth-and-shorts to keep the drive alive, but stalled after reaching the Georgia Tech 34.

On fourth-and-14, coach Pat Narduzzi opted to try the field goal and Blewitt, whose previous long kick was 48 yards, drove it through the uprights.

Pitt quarterback Nate Peterman completed 14-of-21 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Qadree Ollison rushed 22 times for 83 yards and a one-yard touchdown. Tyler Boyd caught eight passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns, rushed five times for 26 yards and completed a pass for 29 yards.

Boyd broke the school’s career reception record. He has 204 catches, surpassing Devin Street’s 202 total from 2010-13.

Georgia Tech rediscovered its running game with 376 yards. Freshman B-back Marcus Marshall rushed 10 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Justin Thomas carried 14 times for 95 yards.

Thomas completed 6-of-16 passes with one interception for 106 yards.

Each team scored once in the second half. Peterman hit tight end J.P. Holtz for a six-yard score with 51 seconds left in the third quarter.

Georgia Tech tied it on a seven-yard run by Marshall with 13:35 remaining.

NOTES: Georgia Tech started Patrick Gamble at nose tackle ahead of Jabari Hunt. The Yellow Jackets started freshman Marcus Marshall at B-back ahead of Patrick Skov. Pitt started redshirt freshman Qadree Ollison at tailback ahead of Chris James. ... Georgia Tech QB Justin Thomas extended his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown pass to 11 when he threw to WR Ricky Jeune for a 29-yard score. ... Pitt blocked two kicks in the first half. The Panthers got a hand on an extra point, but it still managed to sail through. Shakir Soto blocked a 50-yard field goal attempt as the first first-half expired.

