Preview: Pittsburgh at Iowa

When Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi replaced Chad Voytik at quarterback with Nate Peterman in last week’s 24-7 win over Akron, it created the school’s first in-season quarterback controversy since 2008. Trying to keep host Iowa guessing and preparing for both, Narduzzi has not committed to a starter as a pair of 2-0 teams square off Saturday.

Peterman, who transferred from Tennessee, completed 12-of-17 passes for 148 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown, after relieving Voytik in the second quarter. ”We have to go with whoever has the hot hand,” Narduzzi told the media this week. “We have two very capable quarterbacks and you become a good football team when there is competition.” Iowa, attempting to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2009, will provide the Panthers’ quarterbacks and revamped defense their sternest test so far this season. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 31-17 victory over rival Iowa State, as C.J. Beathard threw a career-high three touchdowns and accounted for 292 yards in the best game of his career.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Iowa – 5.5

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (2-0): Reigning ACC MVP James Conner, out for the season with a knee injury, ran for 155 yards in the 24-20 loss to the Hawkeyes last season, but redshirt freshman Qadree Ollison has already romped for 288 yards and 7.8 yards per carry this season and wideout Tyler Boyd figures to challenge the Hawkeyes after 10 grabs for 153 yards in 2014. Narduzzi, known for his excellent defenses while serving as coordinator at Michigan State, has his current squad ranked among the top-25 nationally in sacks (4.5 per game), total defense (258.5 yards), rush defense (88) and third-down efficiency (18.5 percent conversion rate), but Iowa is a big step up from Youngstown State and Akron. “Coach Narduzzi is not a good defensive coach; he’s an outstanding defensive coach,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He’s doing a great job as a head coach as well, but his influence there certainly is showing up on film, and not just scheme.”

ABOUT IOWA (2-0): Beathard has completed 61.2 percent of his 49 passes this season for 426 yards and four TDs without an interception and has run for 103 yards and two scores. LeShun Daniels Jr. (179 yards) and Jordan Canzeri (152 yards) average a combined 5.3 yards per carry while Matt Vandeberg already has 15 receptions - one more than he had all of last season. Led by defensive end Nate Meier, who tops the team with 13 tackles and two of the team’s nine sacks, the defense yields 15.5 points and 49 yards rushing.

EXTRA POINTS:

1. Beathard earned Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors with his performance against Iowa State, becoming the first Iowa offensive honoree since WR Marvin McNutt in 2011.

2. Boyd, who was suspended for the season opener, had 11 grabs for 95 yards against the Zips and needs just 29 more receptions to pass Devin Street’s school record of 202 career receptions.

3. The all-time series is tied 3-3 but this will be the fourth game since 2008 and Pittsburgh will have a different coach in each.

PREDICTION: Iowa 26, Pittsburgh 17