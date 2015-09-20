Iowa 27, Pitt 24

Marshall Koehn kicked a 57-yard field goal as time expired to send Iowa past Pittsburgh 27-24 on Saturday night in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa (3-0) opened with three straight wins for the first time since 2009 and took a 4-3 lead in the series with Pittsburgh (2-1).

Hawkeyes running back Jordan Canzeri rushed for 49 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 1-yard score with 6:14 left in the fourth quarter.

Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard scored a 9-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter and gained 39 yards on eight carries. Beathard completed 27 of 40 passes for 258 yards and an interception.

Pittsburgh wide receiver Tyler Boyd caught a game-tying 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Peterman with 57 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Boyd had 131 yards on 10 catches.

Peterman completed 20 of 29 passes for 219 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Panthers, who were seeking their fourth 3-0 start since 2000 and second in a row.

Pittsburgh running back Darrin Hall ran for a team-high 38 yards on 14 carries.

Iowa’s defense has allowed only 153 yards and no touchdowns on the ground through three games.