Preview: Pittsburgh at Miami

Pittsburgh snapped out of a three-gameslide and kept its postseason hopes alive with a 30-7 rout of Syracuse lastweek, but the Panthers still need to win Saturday night’s regular-season finaleat Miami (Fla.) to book a seventh straight bowl trip. Pitt, though, will have to end a10-game winless streak in South Florida – a run that dates back to 1963, thePanthers’ last road victory in the series. “The biggest thing in playing Miamiis great motivation (because) they’ve got heck of a football team on all threesides of the ball,” Pittsburgh coach Paul Chryst said at his weekly newsconference. “You see that, and like we’ve talked a lot about, at the end of theyear you either earn the right for another game or you don’t.”

Miami, meanwhile, locked up abowl berth almost a month ago with a 47-20 thumping of North Carolina on Nov.1, but the Hurricanes haven’t won since, dropping decisions to Florida State(30-26) and Virginia (30-13) the last two weeks. There was a definitepost-Florida State hangover last Saturday in Charlottesville as the previouslyslumping Cavaliers responded to Miami’s 7-0 lead with 30 unanswered points toend a four-game losing streak. “We have to get ready for Pittsburgh and win agame and go to a bowl game and win a bowl game for the first time in a while,”Hurricanes coach Al Golden told the Miami Herald. “If we do that, we can showsome progress.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: None

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (5-6, 3-4 ACC): A huge key forthe Panthers will be the availability of tailback James Conner, the nation’s third-leadingrusher at 145.5 yards per game. Conner left in the second quarter of theSyracuse game with a hip injury and will try and work out the kinks in practicethis week. The Pitt defense, meanwhile, ranks 25th nationally in total yards allowed (342.7 per game) and 16th in passing yards allowed (183.3) and isled by linebacker Todd Thomas, who shares the unit lead in total tackles (67)and has a team-high 5.5 tackles for loss.

ABOUT MIAMI (6-5, 3-4): Getting their offenseback on track is a priority for the Hurricanes after they matched theirseason-low point total (13) in the loss to Virginia and needed a blocked-puntreturn for a touchdown in the final 1:30 to get there. Freshman quarterbackBrad Kaaya was sacked four times and was hit or hurried on a number of otherthrows, while tailback Duke Johnson – the ACC’s second-leading rusher behindConner – had his streak of consecutive 100-yard games snapped at six as hefinished with 88 yards on 15 carries. Leading tackler and Butkus Award finalistDenzel Perryman sets the tone for the Miami defense, which ranks in the FBS top30 in total yards (324.6), passing yards (188.6) and rushing yards (136) allowed.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Miami has won eight straight and leads theoverall series, 23-9-1 after a 41-31 win in Pittsburgh last season.

2. Pittsburgh has 81 freshmen and sophomores onits roster – the highest total among all FBS teams.

3. Miami won’t know until later in the week if WRHerb Waters (neck strain) and/or S Deon Bush (hamstring) will be able to playSaturday.

PREDICTION: Miami 30, Pittsburgh 21