Pittsburgh 35, Miami 23

(Updated: RECASTS lede and graph 2)

Pittsburgh 35, Miami (Fla.) 23: James Conner scored twice and broke Tony Dorsett’s single-season school touchdown record to lead the Panthers to a road victory over the Hurricanes.

Pittsburgh (6-6, 4-4 ACC) became bowl eligible as Conner set the record with his 23rd rushing touchdown - a 13-yard run in the first quarter - and added a 2-yard score with 7:14 left in the second quarter that gave the Panthers a 21-10 lead.

Duke Johnson, who finished with 89 yards rushing, etched his name in the Miami (Fla.) record books by becoming the school’s career rushing leader with 3,387, breaking Ottis Anderson’s 36-year-old standard of 3,331 yards with a 9-yard run early in the second half. Brad Kaaya passed for 296 yards and two touchdowns and Phillip Dorsett had five receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown for Miami (6-6, 3-5).

Pitt, winners of back-to-back games after losing three straight, put the game away early in the fourth quarter on Chad Voytik’s quarterback sneak from 1 yard out that gave the Panthers a 35-23 edge. Johnson’s 17-yard touchdown reception with 12:32 left in the third quarter cut Pitt’s lead to 21-20, but the Panthers answered with a five-play, 43-yard drive capped by Chris James’ 15-yard touchdown run.

Pitt led 7-0 in the first quarter when Miami’s Michael Badgley booted a 40-yard field goal to make it 7-3. Tyler Boyd hauled in a 12-yard touchdown from Voytik and Pitt led 14-3 with 2:50 left in the opening period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Conner’s 144 total points this season also broke Dorsett’s school record of 140 in 1976. … Pitt finished with 226 rushing yards and four touchdowns. … Neither team committed a turnover but were penalized a combined 13 times for 107 yards.