Preview: Pittsburgh at Navy

After a three-year hiatus in their storied series, Pittsburgh and Navy will renew acquaintances on Saturday with the visiting Panthers looking to match their best start to a season since the last time they faced the Midshipmen. Pitt has won four of its last five games to close in on its first 5-2 start since 2009 behind a balanced offensive attack that has averaged 39 points in its four wins. Running back Isaac Bennett is coming off a career-best 240-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 35-24 win over Old Dominion last week while Tom Savage has thrown for 1,343 yards and 11 touchdowns with six interceptions for the Panthers.

Navy, which dropped back-to-back road games after a 3-1 start, will try to avoid only its second three-game losing streak since 2003 by relying on its potent running game. Ranking sixth in the nation in rushing with an average of 304.2 yards per game, the Midshipmen ran for 419 yards and five rushing touchdowns in a 45-44 double-overtime loss at Toledo last week. ”You can’t overcompensate and play the run and give up some easy play-action passes,“ Pitt coach Paul Chryst said at an early-week press conference in regards to Navy’s ground attack. ”That’s our job assignment this week and we have to embrace it.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS Sports. LINE: Pitt -6.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (4-2): One of the key players for the Panthers in shutting down the Midshipmen’s running game will be defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who leads the country in both sacks per game (1.33) and tackles for loss per game (2.08). On the other side of the ball, wide receiver Devin Street returns after missing last week with a shoulder injury and is two catches shy of 179 career catches to become the Panthers’ all-time leading receiver. While Donald and Street are seniors, Pitt has five freshmen statistical leaders, including Tyler Boyd, who leads the team in all-purpose yards (806), receptions (31) and kick return yards (209).

ABOUT NAVY (3-3): Sophomore quarterback Keenan Reynolds orchestrates Navy’s triple-option attack with a team-leading 453 rushing yards on 126 carries, but six other Midshipmen ballcarrriers have rushed for at least 100 yards this season. Reynolds and Navy have been especially productive inside the red zone, scoring touchdowns on 21 of 29 possessions inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, as Reynolds has a team-leading 10 rushing touchdowns. Running backs Chris Swain and Geoffrey Whiteside are next in touchdowns for Navy with three apiece.

1. Pitt leads Navy 22-13-3 in their series - which began in 1912 - and has won the last two games.

2. Navy ranks 120th out of 123 FBS teams in passing offense, averaging 103.7 yards, and is last in the nation in pass attempts (74) and completions (37).

3. Savage is averaging 15.26 yards per completion to rank seventh in the nation and third in the ACC.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 24, Navy 20