Navy 24, Pittsburgh 21
October 26, 2013 / 9:17 PM / 4 years ago

Navy 24, Pittsburgh 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Minor edits throughout.)

Navy 24. Pittsburgh 21: Nick Sloan kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired to lift the host Midshipmen to a scintillating comeback win in the first game between the two schools in four years.

Keenan Reynolds, who passed for one touchdown and ran in another for Navy (4-3), finished 8-of-18 for 105 yards and rushed for a team-high 93 yards. Marcus Thomas caught a pair of passes for 63 yards and a score for the Midshipmen, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Tom Savage completed 20-of-27 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns for Pittsburgh (4-3). Devin Street had nine receptions for 96 yards and a score to become the Panthers’ all-time leading receiver.

With his team trailing 13-7 midway through the third quarter, Reynolds led the Midshipmen on a 16-play, 91-yard drive capped by Quinton Singleton bulling in from 9 yards out early in the fourth quarter. Pitt regained the lead on Savage’s 3-yard TD flip to Tyler Boyd midway through the quarter before Navy forged a 21-21 tie after Keenan’s 2-yard scoring run with 3:52 remaining.

After Pittsburgh went three-and-out on its next series, Navy took over at the Panthers’ 49 when Matt Yoklic’s squibbed punt went out of bounds to set up Sloan’s game-winning kick.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Navy’s 91-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter was its longest of the season. ... The Midshipmen need two wins to become bowl eligible. ... Pittsburgh, which was outrushed 220-135, leads the series 22-14-3.

